Pair Who Flew Drone Dangerously Close To Boston's Logan Airport In Custody After Pursuit: Cops

Boston Police officers apprehended 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown and 32-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater, on Long Island in the Boston Harbor Islands around 10:22 p.m. Both face charges of trespassing, with additional charges potentially pending.

The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when a Boston Police Officer monitoring real-time crime surveillance detected a drone dangerously close to Logan International Airport’s restricted airspace. Using advanced technology, the drone's flight history, location, and operators’ position were traced to Long Island, authorities said.

Recognizing the risks to aircraft in Logan’s airspace, Boston Police coordinated with Homeland Security, the Massachusetts State Police, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Logan Airport Air Traffic Control.

Officers from the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit found three individuals at the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus. When police approached, the group fled, leading to a brief chase. Two of the three were apprehended and identified as Duffy and Folcik. A drone was later found in a backpack carried by Duffy, police said.

The third individual is believed to have escaped the island in a small vessel. A search involving Massachusetts State Police is ongoing.

Both suspects were booked at District A-1 and are scheduled for arraignment in Dorchester District Court on trespassing charges. Additional charges may be added following the investigation.

Boston Police reminded drone operators of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines, which prohibit flying drones over people or vehicles and near restricted airspace. “Even small drones pose significant risks, including the potential for catastrophic damage to airplanes and helicopters,” officials said.

