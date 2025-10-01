Overnight Blaze Destroys Garage In Rockland County

Crews were dispatched around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, to 35 East Railroad Ave. in West Haverstraw, according to the West Haverstraw Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, wood-framed garage fully engulfed in flames. The building was located about 150 feet behind a residence, firefighters said.

The first arriving engine found a hydrant and firefighters stretched three hose lines, working to knock down the fire and protect nearby structures. In total, 35 firefighters operated for about two hours before the blaze was brought under control.

A FAST team from the Stony Point Fire Department was also assigned to the scene, along with support from the Haverstraw Police Department, the Haverstraw Ambulance Corps, and Rockland Paramedic Services.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

