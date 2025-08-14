Over 75 Drivers Ticketed In 4 Hours In Parkway Work Zone Crackdown In NY

The detail, conducted in Yorktown on Wednesday, Aug. 13, by New York State Police in partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation, was part of “Operation Hard Hat,” which targets reckless and distracted driving in highway work zones, according to State Police.

Among the citations issued were 32 for speeding, eight for cell phone use, and two for violating New York’s Move Over law. Additional summonses were issued for other traffic offenses, police said.

State Police said the initiative is aimed at protecting roadside workers, emergency responders, and motorists by encouraging drivers to slow down, move over for stopped vehicles, avoid distractions, and obey posted signs in all work zones.

“Operation Hard Hat” is a statewide program that often involves troopers dressed as construction workers to spot violations from inside active work zones.

Wednesday's crackdown came days after a DOT truck was struck by a vehicle that failed to slow down and move over on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County, as Daily Voice reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.