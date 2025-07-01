A Few Clouds 82°

Over 3 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In Man's Trunk On Taconic Parkway In NY: Police

A Capital Region man is behind bars after troopers allegedly found more than three pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County, police said. 

K9 Wild helped find over 3 pounds of cocaine in a man's trunk on the Taconic State Parkway in Stanford, police said. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The bust happened on Monday, June 30, when troopers stopped a Ford sedan traveling northbound on the parkway in the town of Stanford for a traffic violation, New York State Police announced on Monday. 

Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Schenectady County resident Tamar W. Knight of Niskayuna. 

Soon after he was pulled over, a State Police K9 named Wild sniffed out the vehicle and alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics, according to authorities. During a probable cause search, troopers said they found approximately 1,436 grams of cocaine — more than three pounds — concealed in the trunk of Knight’s vehicle.

As troopers searched the car, Knight allegedly attempted to run away on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody. 

Knight was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental administration. He was remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail, police added. 

