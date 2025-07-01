Over 3 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In Man's Trunk On Taconic Parkway In NY: Police

The bust happened on Monday, June 30, when troopers stopped a Ford sedan traveling northbound on the parkway in the town of Stanford for a traffic violation, New York State Police announced on Monday.

Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Schenectady County resident Tamar W. Knight of Niskayuna.

Soon after he was pulled over, a State Police K9 named Wild sniffed out the vehicle and alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics, according to authorities. During a probable cause search, troopers said they found approximately 1,436 grams of cocaine — more than three pounds — concealed in the trunk of Knight’s vehicle.

As troopers searched the car, Knight allegedly attempted to run away on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Knight was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental administration. He was remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail, police added.

