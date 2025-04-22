Oscars Now Requires Voters To Watch Nominated Films Before Voting: Report

Voters must actually watch all the nominated films before they vote in a category.

Academy members will only be able to access final round ballots for categories in which they’ve confirmed they’ve watched the nominated films, Variety reported.

The Academy said it will monitor viewing activity through its members-only Academy Screening Room stream platform, according to Variety. If a film is seen outside the platform, voters must submit a form indicating when and where they viewed the movie.

Variety said it remains unknown how the Academy plans to verify voters follow the rule, but the goal is to allow for members to make a more informed decision.

Next year’s Oscars will also see the debut of Achievement in Casting, given to the best casting director.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15 and will once again be hosted by Conan O’Brien.

To read the Variety story, click here.

