Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Mostly Cloudy 46°

SHARE

Meteors To Streak Across Dark Skies: Here’s When To Watch

A moonless sky will set the stage for one of fall’s best celestial shows as the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak this week.

Sky chart showing the Orionid meteor shower, including the radiant point of the shower and the Orion constellation, where the meteors in the shower are often seen and stem from.

Sky chart showing the Orionid meteor shower, including the radiant point of the shower and the Orion constellation, where the meteors in the shower are often seen and stem from.

 Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The Orionids are expected to top out with ideal viewing from late evening on Tuesday, Oct. 21, through the pre‑dawn hours of Wednesday, Oct. 22, thanks to a new moon that leaves the sky wonderfully dark.

The shower, which is caused by Earth plowing through dust shed by Halley’s Comet, is currently active and runs through early November. 

In a typical year, observers can expect around 20 meteors an hour at the peak, with the potential for brief flurries. Recent displays have tended to be low to average, but the lack of moonlight greatly improves your odds.

To watch, get as far from city lights as possible, recline for a wide view of the sky, and give your eyes twenty to thirty minutes to adapt to the dark. 

Meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Orion, but they can streak across any part of the sky, so do not fixate on one spot. 

In the Northern Hemisphere, looking generally toward the southeast after Orion rises can help, NASA says, and activity often improves after midnight as your location on Earth faces into the stream of comet debris.

The Orionids are fast, hitting the atmosphere at about 41 miles per second, according to the American Meteor Society, so many will be quick, white streaks with the occasional brighter fireball. 

No binoculars or telescopes are needed. In fact, the naked eye is best for catching meteors across a wide field.

If clouds spoil your view on the peak night, the shower remains active for several nights on either side, offering additional chances. 

With zero percent moonlight during the peak, this year’s conditions are about as favorable as they get.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE