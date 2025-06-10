‘Orgasmic Meditation’ Gurus Forced Women Into Sex Work, NY Jury finds

Nicole Daedone, founder and former CEO of the controversial company OneTaste, and her former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz were convicted in Brooklyn federal court Monday, June 9, of forced labor conspiracy after a five-week trial exposing a dark web of manipulation, exploitation, and abuse.

The pair used promises of sexual empowerment to lure vulnerable women into what ultimately became a high-control environment rife with psychological, financial, and sexual coercion, prosecutors said.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Francisco, OneTaste marketed itself as a trailblazing sexual wellness company, offering courses centered around “orgasmic meditation,” or OM—intimate 15-minute sessions that the company claimed could heal trauma and deepen connection.

But behind the glossy branding, prosecutors said Daedone and Cherwitz ran what amounted to a coercive labor operation. Witnesses testified that OneTaste employees—often young women drawn in by the company’s messages of transformation—were subjected to constant surveillance, sleep deprivation, public shaming, and heavy financial debt, all while being pushed to perform unpaid work and, in some cases, sexual acts.

Some were even forced to “sexually service” investors or clients for the financial benefit of the company, prosecutors said. Three women described being made to serve as live-in “handlers” for OneTaste’s early investor and Daedone’s then-boyfriend, which included cooking for him and complying with degrading sexual demands.

“The jury’s verdict has unmasked Daedone and Cherwitz for who they truly are: grifters who preyed on vulnerable victims,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella, Jr. “I commend the witnesses who testified at trial notwithstanding the trauma that they experienced at the defendants’ direction.”

The company’s operations extended to cities including New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and London. At its height, OneTaste charged thousands of dollars for its courses. In 2017, Daedone sold the company for $12 million.

Both Daedone, 57, and Cherwitz, 44, now face up to 20 years in prison.

