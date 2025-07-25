O&R Mobilizing Crews For Outages Ahead Of Dangerous Heat, Storms In Hudson Valley

The company announced it will mobilize overhead line crews, tree removal experts, customer service operators, and 125 mutual aid workers beginning Friday afternoon, July 25, as conditions are expected to deteriorate.

The move comes as the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties through 8 p.m. Friday, with heat index values expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees. A Hazardous Weather Outlook also warns of possible severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts, and localized flash flooding later in the day in Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties, in addition to New York City.

Possible Storm Impacts

High winds, lightning, and downed trees or limbs could damage power lines and disrupt electric service. O&R says crews will respond as soon as it’s safe, prioritizing blocked roads, emergency facilities like hospitals and fire departments, and areas that can restore power to the most customers quickly.

Important Safety Reminders

O&R urges residents to never approach downed wires, which should always be treated as live and dangerous. Keep at least 50 feet away and report them immediately to O&R at 1-877-434-4100 or call 911.

Other tips include supervising children and keeping pets away from wires; not approaching vehicles with wires draped over them; using portable generators safely—never indoors or near open windows; and keeping flashlights, batteries, phones, and medication accessible.

If you lose power, report it via:

O&R website: oru.com;

O&R mobile app;

Text “OUT” to 678797;

Call 1-877-434-4100.

O&R also urged electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles to 75–90 percent before the weather hits. Charging stations may be impacted by outages.

As of Friday morning, forecasters expect another stretch of heat and humidity early next week, with heat index values potentially exceeding 105°F by Tuesday.

