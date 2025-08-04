‘Operation Powder Burn’: 20 Caught In Largest Gun Bust In This NY County's History, DA Says

Dubbed “Operation Powder Burn,” the coordinated effort spanned multiple states and involved local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, making it the largest gun trafficking case in Orange County history, District Attorney David M. Hoovler said in an announcement on Friday, Aug. 1.

The investigation revealed a sophisticated “iron pipeline” conspiracy in which handguns and assault weapons, many of them purchased or acquired in Georgia and Pennsylvania, were trafficked to New York and shipped via FedEx to co-conspirators in the City of Newburgh, prosecutors said.

The primary target of the investigation was Christopher Brown, 40, of Newburgh, who prosecutors say was a major player in both gun and narcotics trafficking.

Key Findings and Arrests

The investigation began in December 2024 and was led by the Orange County Drug Task Force, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, with substantial support from the ATF, DEA, New York State Police, and multiple police departments in Middletown, Port Jervis, Newburgh, and beyond.

According to the DA's Office, law enforcement made 55 controlled purchases of firearms, mostly handguns, during the investigation. Undercover officers also purchased more than 700 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

Court-authorized search warrants executed in Newburgh, the Bronx, Queens, and Poughkeepsie also resulted in the seizure of 12 additional firearms, over 4 ounces of fentanyl, a half-kilogram of cocaine, and $65,000 in cash, the DA's Office said.

Those charged included:

Christopher Brown of Newburgh;

Shomoray Lane of Newburgh;

Hamp Hunter of Poughkeepsie;

Ian Dawes of Queens;

Howard Hoffman of Newburgh;

Carl Henry of East Stroudsburg, PA;

Bryanna Carter of New Windsor;

Matthew Chang of Albrightsville, PA;

Monique Lane of Newburgh;

Regina Didley of Newburgh;

Jamaine Taylor of the Bronx;

Fitzroy Escoffery of Newburgh;

Timothy Barksdale of Wallkill;

Treasure Burton of Newburgh;

Rohan Brown of Newburgh;

Shorna Witter of Stone Mountain, GA;

Dijoun Lawrence of Stone Mountain, GA;

Saamiyah Hall of the Bronx;

Kristopher Robinson of Newburgh.

Three of the 20 individuals charged are awaiting extradition from other states, while one suspect, Carl Henry, 52, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, remains wanted by authorities.

Brown's Alleged Network

Investigators say Brown operated out of a property at 132 South St. in Newburgh, and worked closely with alleged suppliers Shomaray Lane, 32, of Newburgh, and Ian Dawes, 57, of Queens.

Two other defendants, Dijoun Lawrence and Shorna Witter, were arrested in Georgia and charged with conspiring to ship firearms to Brown for illegal distribution.

The bulk of the guns originated in Georgia, where gun laws are less strict than in New York. Law enforcement described the flow of weapons as part of a well-established “iron pipeline” bringing illegal firearms into urban communities.

Law Enforcement Reaction

“This was gun trafficking at scale—and law enforcement at its best,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, praising the collaboration across jurisdictions.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Bryan Miller said each gun seized represents “a potential life saved” and credited crime gun intelligence systems like NIBIN with linking the weapons to past shootings.

DEA SAC Frank Tarentino said the operation dismantled a “violent drug trafficking organization” responsible for flooding communities with cocaine, fentanyl, and weapons.

Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta and police chiefs from Middletown, Port Jervis, and Newburgh echoed those sentiments, praising the “precision and persistence” of the investigation and reaffirming their departments’ commitment to long-term partnerships.

Public Assistance Requested

Authorities are still seeking Carl Henry, age 52, of East Stroudsburg, PA, in connection with the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

The cases are being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Alexis Gregory and Chief Trial Assistant District Attorney Richard Moran

