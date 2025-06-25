Online Hiring Pioneers CareerBuilder, Monster File For Bankruptcy

CareerBuilder + Monster has entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the Chicago-based company said in a news release on Tuesday, June 24. The websites were founded in the mid-1990s and merged in September 2024.

The company aims to restructure its operations amid several financial issues.

"For over 25 years, we have been a proud global leader in helping job seekers and companies connect and empower employment across the globe," said CEO Jeff Furman. "However, like many others in the industry, our business has been affected by a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment.

"In light of these conditions, we ran a robust sale process and carefully evaluated all available options. We determined that initiating this court-supervised sale process is the best path toward maximizing the value of our businesses and preserving jobs."

The job sites were massive forces during the earlier days of the internet in the 90s and 2000s. They've fallen out of favor with employers and job hunters as competitors like Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and ZipRecuriter have risen.

CareerBuilder + Monster has already signed three deals to transfer ownership of the job board business to JobGet Inc., which connects employers with job seekers. The company has also agreed to give its media properties, like Military.com and Fastweb.com, to Valnet Inc.

The company's government services division, which provides HR software to federal and state agencies, will go to Valsoft Corporation.

"As we work to complete the sale process, we are making difficult but necessary decisions to reduce costs and help ensure a seamless transition of our businesses," Furman said. "As a company in the business of people and talent management, reducing our workforce is always a painful step to take. I greatly appreciate our people, their contributions to CareerBuilder + Monster and the commitment and passion they have shown to our company, our clients and our colleagues."

The company is also finalizing a financing agreement with Blue Torch Capital for up to $20 million in debtor-in-possession funding. The move would help it continue operations during the transition.

CareerBuilder + Monster said it'll continue paying employees and vendors on normal terms and is working to support ongoing operations for US clients throughout the sale.

