Online Dating App Meetup Ends In Violent Stabbing In NY: Suspect Charged

The incident began on Sunday, Aug. 3 at around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a noise complaint at 47 Underhill Rd. in Middletown, the Middletown Police Department said on Monday, Aug. 4.

While on the way, police received a second call reporting a possible fight and yelling inside the building.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to Apartment L, where they heard sounds of a struggle. After being let inside, they discovered two people bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. Both were treated at the scene and rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center by Empress Ambulance.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the two people involved had not known each other prior to that night and had arranged to meet at the apartment through an online dating app.

At some point during their interaction, the resident, identified as 28-year-old Reggie Florence, allegedly attacked the visiting victim, stabbing them repeatedly in the back, neck, face, and abdomen. A struggle followed, resulting in both sustaining injuries.

The victim, a Nassau County resident whose name has not been released, suffered life-threatening wounds, including a collapsed lung and severe facial injuries that are expected to result in the loss of their right eye. They were later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for advanced trauma care.

Florence's injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was later treated and released from the hospital.

Florence was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Police have not released additional details at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

