One Dead, 1 Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash In Region

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at the intersection of Cignarale Road in Loch Sheldrake.

According to Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, the crash involved a 2012 Toyota Sienna minivan driven by John Bullock, age 60, of Loch Sheldrake, and a 2015 Buick Encore operated by Benjamin DeVault, age 19, of Hurleyville.

Bullock, an Ellenville High School graduate, was traveling northbound when his vehicle collided with DeVault’s southbound Buick Encore, Chaboty said.

Emergency responders from the Loch Sheldrake and Neversink Fire Departments worked to extricate both drivers. EMS teams, including Mobile Medic Ambulance, Neversink EMS, Sullivan County EMS, and Hatzolah EMS, also assisted at the scene.

DeVault sustained internal injuries and was airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Chaboty said Bullock, who was in cardiac arrest, was transported to Garnet Hospital in Harris, where he was pronounced dead.

A small dog in the Buick Encore was also killed in the crash.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating and seeking witnesses who may have seen the collision.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100 (option #1) or through the confidential TIPS line at 845-807-0158.

The Fallsburg Police Department assisted at the scene.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for Bullock's medical expenses. Click here to donate.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.