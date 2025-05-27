Olympian Mary Lou Retton Arrested For DUI: Police

Retton, 57, was pulled over near the state line on Saturday, May 17, 2025, and allegedly showed signs of impairment, according to arrest records. Troopers say she refused a blood alcohol test and had an open bottle of wine inside the vehicle.

She was charged with 1 count of 17C-05-02: Driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs. She was released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.

Her plea has not been entered and court records show no scheduled trial date.

Retton became a national icon at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where she won five medals—including the all-around gold—becoming the first American woman ever to claim that title. Her perfect 10 on vault is widely remembered as one of the most iconic moments in gymnastics history.

In the decades that followed, Retton became a fixture in American pop culture, appearing in national commercials and serving on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness. She was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

Her arrest comes less than two years after a life-threatening health scare in 2023, when she was hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia. She spent weeks in intensive care, and her family raised more than $450,000 after revealing she lacked health insurance. She later said she suffered permanent lung damage and now relies on supplemental oxygen.

Retton has not commented publicly on the DUI arrest.

