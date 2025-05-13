Olympian, Husband Of Former Syracuse Soccer Star, Nabbed In Prostitution Sting: Police

The 28-year-old was caught during an undercover operation by the Columbus Division of Police’s Police and Community Together (PACT) unit, aimed at curbing prostitution on the city’s north side, according to Sgt. Joe Albert.

Snyder contacted an undercover ad around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, and arranged a meetup at a nearby hotel, Albert said. Officers say Snyder arrived roughly 20 minutes later, paid cash, and solicited a sexual act from the undercover officer. Uniformed officers arrested him at the scene.

He was released with a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, May 19.

Snyder, a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State and three-time world champion, made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics by winning gold in the 97 kg weight class. He took silver at the Tokyo Games.

The Maryland native now lives in Pennsylvania and is a member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, which promotes elite wrestling and public education in the sport. He frequently runs clinics and camps in the area, including a session scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Palmyra Middle School, and a summer camp at Messiah University set for June 20 to 23.

In a recent promotional video for the Palmyra clinic, Snyder told viewers, “We’re going to be working on the fundamentals of wrestling… and we’re also going to be talking about the Lord Jesus. That’s the most important thing.”

Snyder, who recently signed with the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, is married to Maddie Pack Snyder, a former Syracuse University soccer player.

Snyder was one of 16 men arrested during the operation, Sgt. Albert said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.