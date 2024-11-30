'Oh Bobby': RFK Jr. Goes Full Monty In Shower Video While Wife Hawks Candles

Poll Do You Think This Was A Publicity Stunt? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think This Was A Publicity Stunt? Yes 78%

No 22% Back to Vote

Actress Cheryl Hines posted the video to her Instagram Reels with the caption, "Oh Bobby." She was promoting Black Friday discounts on her new MAHA ("Make America Healthy Again") products for her lifestyle brand Hines+Young.

The 59-year-old Hines was touting a 60% off sale while Kennedy had 100% of his clothes off in the background.

"No! You can’t take a shower, I’m doing a video!" says the former "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star. "No, no, no! I’m doing a … you’ve gotta give me a second, I’m doing a video for Hines+Young."

Hines’ head remains strategically placed in the frame to block Kennedy’s private parts, leading many to suspect this was a planned stunt to draw attention to Hines' new MAHA product line.

The 70-year-old Kennedy has taken the "MAHA" slogan — a play on President-elect Donald Trump’s "Make America Great Again" — as a somewhat personal motto. The incoming president has nominated the former Democrat to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.