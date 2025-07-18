Obamas, Larry David Join Forces For New HBO Series Offering Hilarious Take On History

The Emmy-winning curmudgeon behind Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm will headline and executive-produce an untitled sketch-comedy miniseries from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, the network announced.

The six-episode, half-hour project is being timed to the United States’ semiquincentennial celebration in 2026. According to the official logline, the former first couple set out to craft a reverent tribute to the nation’s 250th birthday “... but then Larry David called.”

The 78-year-old David will co-write each installment with longtime collaborator Jeff Schaffer, who will also direct and share executive-producer duties.

A rotating ensemble of Curb veterans and surprise guest stars are expected to appear, though casting remains under wraps

HBO’s Executive Vice President and Head of Comedy Programming, Amy Gravitt, noted David’s perspective is tailor-made for the moment.

“It’s hard to remember a time before ‘Curb,’ or without Larry David’s take on modern life,” Gravitt said. "We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our semiquincentennial.”

Statements from the principals hint at the show’s irreverent tone.

“I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems,” Barack Obama joked. “Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

David, for his part, claimed he had hoped to retire to beekeeping after “Curb” but was lured back when his hive mysteriously vanished. “And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television,” he deadpanned

Schaffer promises the series will focus on “characters Larry is playing who didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing.”

Higher Ground, which previously produced the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory and last year’s thriller Leave the World Behind, says the new show aligns with its mission to “expand the range of conversation in entertainment.”

The premiere date has not been set, but production is expected to begin early next year.

