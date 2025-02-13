NY's Top Prosecutor Resigns After Orders To Drop Charges Against NYC Mayor Adams: Reports

Sassoon, who took the position in January following the resignation of Damian Williams, announced her resignation in a short statement to her colleagues, NBC News and The New York Times reported on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to NBC, Sassoon, who resigned alongside two senior federal prosecutors in Washington, made the decision only three days after receiving a memo from acting US Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove directing her to drop the case against Adams.

In his memo, Bove said the charges impacted Adams' ability to deal with "illegal immigration and violent crime," the outlet reported.

Adams was originally indicted on federal criminal charges in September and accused of conspiring with the Turkish government for donations, as Daily Voice reported.

At the time, he said he was targeted by the Biden Administration for fighting against federal immigration policy.

The indictment charged him with one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and commit wire fraud and bribery, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe. The case began under the tenure of Sassoon's predecessor, Williams.

Adams had been scheduled to go on trial in April and had pleaded not guilty, CBS News reported.

Sassoon had been serving in the position while President Donald Trump's nominee for the office, Jay Clayton, was going through the confirmation process.

A graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, Sassoon clerked for U.S. Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia before joining the Southern District of New York as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2016.

During her tenure, Ms. Sassoon prosecuted high-profile cases, including the Lawrence Ray racketeering and sex trafficking case and the multi-billion-dollar FTX fraud case involving Samuel Bankman-Fried. She previously served as Co-Chief of Criminal Appeals and has received accolades such as the FBI Director’s Award for Outstanding Criminal Investigation in 2024 and the Women in Federal Law Enforcement Top Prosecutor Award in 2023.

