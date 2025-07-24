NY's Chuck Mangione, Jazz Star And 'King Of The Hill' Recurring Guest, Dies At 84

Chuck Mangione died on Tuesday, July 22, according to a family statement. The 84-year-old's death was first reported by the Democrat & Chronicle, a newspaper in his hometown of Rochester, NY.

Mangione's family said he "peacefully passed away in his sleep" at his Rochester home. He was most well-known for the song "Feels So Good," along with the 1977 album with the same name.

The flugelhorn and trumpet player was born on Friday, Nov. 29, 1940. He began music lessons at age 8 and played in a jazz combo with his brother, Gap, while attending Franklin High School.

After graduating in 1958, he studied at the Eastman School of Music. He later returned there as a teacher and director of the school's jazz ensemble.

Over five decades, Mangione recorded 29 albums, sold millions of records, and won Grammy Awards. He first rose to prominence with his brother in the Jazz Brothers band before joining Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, playing trumpet in the seat once held by greats like Clifford Brown and Lee Morgan.

The single "Feels So Good" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, helping the album reach No. 2 on the Billboard chart in 1978. Mangione also wrote special songs for the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal and the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NY.

"King of the Hill" fans will especially remember Mangione as a recurring guest star on the TV show. The cartoon version of himself always wore the red-and-white outfit from the "Feels So Good" album cover, and a running joke was that he would always turn any song he played into the hit single.

The show was even referenced on Mangione's album "Everything For Love" with a song called "Peggy Hill," the wife of the main character Hank Hill. Mangione doesn't appear on the upcoming King of the Hill revival that will debut in August on Hulu, according to TVLine.

In his later years, Mangione continued to perform, support jazz education, and raise money for causes in the greater Rochester area. His 60th birthday concert raised more than $50,000 for St. John's Nursing Home.

In 2009, Magione donated memorabilia to the Smithsonian Institution. His items included his signature brown felt hat and an animation cell from King of the Hill.

Mangione's accolades include induction into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Eastman School of Music’s Alumni Achievement Award in 2007.

