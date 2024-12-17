Fair 51°

NYC Tour Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Along Palisades, Police Say

A tour helicopter carrying the pilot and six passengers made a safe emergency landing in the parking lot of the Englewood Marina after experiencing mechanical failure mid-flight on Tuesday, Dec. 17, police said.

Palisade Interstate Parkway PD

Palisade Interstate Parkway PD

Photo Credit: Palisade Interstate Parkway PD
Cecilia Levine
The Bell 407GX helicopter, owned by HeliNY.com, was giving passengers a tour of New York City when it experienced a mechanical issue, according to Lieutenant Raymond E. Walter of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.

The pilot successfully brought the helicopter down in the marina parking lot along the Hudson River in Englewood Cliffs around 11:45 a.m.

All six passengers and the pilot were able to exit the aircraft safely and did not require medical attention, Walter said.

The helicopter will be towed from the scene, and no injuries or damage to the surrounding area were reported, police said.

