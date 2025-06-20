Exclusive: NY Triple Murderer Threatened Similar Scenario Year Prior, Victim’s Dad Says

Fowler, 27, was one of three people fatally shot at a Rensselaer County home in Grafton on Wednesday evening, June 18, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Her husband, 26-year-old Joshua Fowler, is now charged with murder after allegedly gunning down Whitney, his father Wilson Fowler, 55, and his step-grandmother Anita Krandle, 69, before reportedly hoping police would end his life in a “suicide by cop” scenario, according to New York State Police.

As the community reels from the triple homicide, those close to Whitney are now demanding to know: Why wasn’t more done to protect her?

“She had plans to help herself get away from him,” said friend Alexa Moak in an emotional Facebook post. “She had money saved up… she had plans.”

Whitney, who friends say was a loving godmother and personal care aide at Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley, had publicly identified as a domestic violence survivor. Just one month before her murder, she posted a message on Facebook urging others in similar situations to seek help.

“If any of my friends are in that situation, please reach out to me,” she wrote. “When I went through it, I was alone and nearly died. I know how scary it is to leave… but please don’t let them take any more power from you!”

Robert Bertram, not her biological father but a man whom Whitney called dad, told Daily Voice Joshua Fowler had threatened a similar shooting scenario a year before the killings, albeit “with a bit different outcome.”

He questioned why New York’s so-called Red Flag law didn’t prevent Fowler from having access to guns. New York State Police previously stated that the long gun used in the killings was legally purchased by Joshua Fowler’s father and murder victim Wilson Fowler.

“Why did she have to die?” Bertram told Daily Voice. He has reached out to New York State Police offering to turn over Whitney Fowle’s cell phone, which he claims contains further “damning” evidence.

“She took screenshots, I’m sure,” he said.

Friend Heather Wallace echoed those frustrations in a scathing social media post: “Domestic violence is real. Your husband never deserved you. Anyone who ever truly knew you knew the pain and suffering you were in.”

New York State Police confirmed troopers had responded to prior domestic violence calls at the property dating back to 2018, but no arrests were made during those visits.

On the day of the shooting, Whitney herself called 911 to report an altercation with Joshua. While she was on the phone with dispatchers, gunshots rang out, and the line went silent. Police arrived within minutes to find her shot to death outside the home.

Joshua Fowler then engaged in a brief standoff with troopers, in an attempt to cause a “suicide by cop,” New York State Police. Instead, troopers used a TASER device to get the man in custody. He remains at the Rensselaer County jail without bail, facing multiple counts of murder and related charges.

In a chilling Facebook post years before the killings, Joshua Fowler shared a video titled "When her ex misses her, but she's mine now," that he captioned "Mine now and will be forever."

Whitney’s loved ones say they are determined to keep her story alive—not just as a victim of violence, but as someone who tried to break free.

“You deserved better. And one way or another, justice will be served,” Wallace said. “Your story will be told.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit www.thehotline.org for confidential support 24/7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.