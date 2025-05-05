NY Teen Among 3 Killed In PA Crash On Route 309: Coroner

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, near Gun Club Road in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Fogelsville barracks said.

A 2013 Hyundai Accent, driven by a 54-year-old Allentown woman, was heading northbound when she crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by a 30-year-old woman from Fountain Hill, according to PSP.

The Hyundai carried three occupants. Vannity Colon, 21, of Allentown, and Israel Medina, 19, of New York City, were passengers and were both pronounced dead on scene at 3:42 p.m. and 3:43 p.m. respectively, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest with injuries, officials said.

The Jeep had two occupants. Jeffrey Pichel, 61, also of Fountain Hill, was a passenger and died from his injuries at 7:26 a.m. on Monday, May 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to the coroner. The driver of the Jeep was also hospitalized.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, May 6. The causes and manners of death will be released once they are complete.

Troopers said a third vehicle initially reported to be involved was not part of the crash.

Route 309 was shut down and traffic detoured at Gun Club and Mountain/Mosserville roads during the investigation.

The crash is under investigation by PSP Fogelsville, with help from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Services Unit, Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, Special Operations Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.

Details about the victims were not immediately available; their families are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

