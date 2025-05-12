NY Teacher Accused Of Requesting Nudes, Engaging In Sex Chats With Kids Hit With More Charges

Ryan McCaffery, 37, of Ridge, was arrested again Monday, May 12, by New York State Police and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors connected to alleged online activity involving underage victims.

McCaffery is accused of using a Snapchat account to engage in highly inappropriate and exploitative conversations with minors under the age of 14 in December 2024, police said.

He now faces the following charges in Suffolk County:

Three counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors (felony)

Three counts of Attempted Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (felony)

Three counts of Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child Under 17 – (misdemeanor)

One count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

One count of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

McCaffery surrendered to police and was arraigned in Suffolk County First District Court following a months-long investigation that began in January 2025. The case originated with a cyber tip submitted to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

State Police executed a search warrant at McCaffery’s Ridge residence on January 17, seizing multiple electronic devices. That search was conducted in coordination with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, NYSP Computer Crimes Unit, and ICAC.

McCaffery was already facing numerous charges out of Bergen County, New Jersey, for allegedly engaging in sexual online conversations with minors under the age of 13, as Daily Voice reported.

Police are urging parents or guardians who believe their child may have received inappropriate communications from the Snapchat username “C_chambers77” to contact New York State Police at 631-756-3300.

