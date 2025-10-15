NY State Worker Stole $50K While Secretly Working Second Job, Police Say

Mehul Goswami, 39, of Latham, was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Goswami was employed remotely by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services while simultaneously working another job in the town of Malta, investigators said. The alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $50,000 in state funds.

The case was the result of a joint investigation between the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office.

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Mr. Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust,” Inspector General Lucy Lang said.

“Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Goswami was arraigned in Malta Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Under New York State law, the charge is not considered a qualifying offense for bail.

