NY Singer Aims To Perform National Anthem At Every MLB Stadium

The 23-year-old Long Island resident, from Oceanside, is crisscrossing the country on a mission to become the first singer to perform the national anthem at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

She got the wild idea after landing a singing gig at Boston’s Fenway Park before a Red Sox game in 2023, Berke told Daily Voice.

“Me and my dad started thinking how cool would it be if I could sing at all 30 MLB parks?” she said.

After some online digging, Berke confirmed the feat had never been accomplished and decided she would be the one to break that record.

And she’s well on her way. As of early September, the pop singer/songwriter has already wowed crowds at 12 MLB stadiums – Wrigley Field in Chicago, Minute Maid Park in Houston, and Citi Field in Queens, to name a few.

Along the way, she documents her journey with photos and videos posted on Instagram, where she’s known as “Ali the Anthem Girl.”

“Performing for such large crowds is always a rush,” she said. “Having all eyes on you can be nerve wracking, but I’ve found so much joy in it that I have learned to let the nerves melt away and enjoy the moment.”

For the financially curious, Berke said she does not get paid for her national anthem performances, and stadiums do not reimburse her for travel expenses.

So, which stadium has been her favorite so far?

“I had the crazy opportunity to sing the national anthem for the Knicks last March and I would have to say that has been my favorite, major bucket list item!”

Berke expects to reach her goal sometime over the next two baseball seasons. Along the way, she’s hoping new fans discover her own music, which she describes as “pop, but always has a story and a message behind it.”

“I have a new project coming out Sept. 24, so make sure to stay tuned!”

You can follow Ali’s MLB journey on her Instagram and TikTok pages.

