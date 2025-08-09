NY Ranked Among Best States To Have Babies, New Study Says: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of Best & Worst States to Have a Baby on Monday, Aug. 4. The study compared all 50 states and Washington, DC, across 31 metrics, from average hospital bills to infant mortality rates and child-care availability.

The leaders boast strong health care systems, parental support programs, and child care access.

"The best states for having a baby minimize costs while providing top-notch care for both newborns and their mothers," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "They also continue to be good environments for parents even long after the birth, with high-quality pediatric care, affordable and accessible child care, and a strong economic environment that makes providing for a child easier."

According to WalletHub, the average cost of a standard baby delivery is more than $2,600. Without insurance, a delivery could cost nearly $15,000.

Massachusetts took the top spot nationwide, leading in health care and parental leave policies. The Bay State has one of the lowest infant mortality rates, the highest pediatrician availability, and the most robust vaccine coverage for children younger than 3.

Connecticut finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11. The Constitution State was boosted by a top-10 health care rank and one of the highest densities of child care centers per capita.

New York came in 15th place, scoring high in family-friendliness and health care access. The Empire State was held back by some of the most expensive hospital and infant care costs in the country.

Maryland landed at No. 18, with the nation's lowest cesarean section costs and third-lowest conventional delivery charges. It also performed well in health care quality, though it ranked lower in baby- and family-friendliness.

Pennsylvania finished at No. 20, scoring well on affordability and infant health metrics. The Keystone State ranked near the bottom in support for new parents, including child care and Medicaid-covered parenting programs.

Virginia ranked 22nd, offering moderate delivery costs and decent baby-friendliness. Gaps in health care and long-term family support dragged down the state's score.

New Jersey finished in the bottom half at No. 28, weighed down by some of the highest hospital delivery charges in the nation. While the Garden State had the fourth-lowest infant mortality rate, cost and access challenges remain concerns.

WalletHub's analysis comes as new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the US fertility rate fell to a record low in 2024, with fewer than 1.6 children born per woman.

"Many of the economic and policy factors that make cities and states less child-friendly influence individual decision-making," said Bethany Willis, an associate professor of family science at Towson University. "Lack of access to affordable healthcare, the costs of having children, including expensive childcare, and concerns about employment and the economy, like financial instability and recognition that wages are not increasing in proportion to the cost of living, constrain family growth."

You can click here to see WalletHub's 2025 Best & Worst States to Have a Baby study.

