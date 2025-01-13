NY Ranked Among Best States For Raising Families In New Study: Find Out Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of best and worst states to raise a family on Monday, Jan. 13. The personal finance website ranked each state on family-friendliness, evaluating factors like housing affordability, healthcare quality, job security, and education.

Massachusetts claimed the top spot, excelling in education and healthcare. The state boasts the nation’s best public schools, the highest rate of children with health insurance, and the lowest infant mortality rate.

The Bay State also ranks second for overall life expectancy and third for property crime, making it one of the safest places for families. While housing and childcare costs are high, Massachusetts offers strong job security and high incomes that offset those expenses.

New York came in sixth place overall, ranking fourth in family fun and fifth in affordability. Despite these strengths, it placed 48th in socioeconomics due to high income inequality and other challenges.

Connecticut ranked 10th, driven by its third-place affordability ranking that includes factors like housing prices and median annual family incomes. The Constitution State was also seventh in the education and child care rank.

Four mid-Atlantic states also cracked the top half of WalletHub's list. Pennsylvania ranked 17th, excelling in family fun (ninth place) with attractions and activities for children.

New Jersey landed in 18th place overall but was fourth in education and childcare, as well as affordability. Like neighboring New York, however, the Garden State was hurt by its relatively poor socioeconomic rank (37th).

Maryland placed 19th, thanks to its affordability (eighth) and economic opportunities. Virginia was 21st, balancing decent scores across all five metrics.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of raising a child to age 18 is estimated at more than $300,000.

"In light of the expensive nature of being a parent and the responsibility it entails, it’s important to live in a city that is affordable while still providing quality health care, education, safety and opportunities for enrichment," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

WalletHub’s study used 50 weighted metrics such as housing costs, crime rates, and the quality of public schools. Each state’s overall ranking reflects its performance in these key areas.

Minnesota finished in second place behind Massachusetts, while North Dakota, Nebraska, and New Hampshire rounded out the top five.

