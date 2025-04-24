NY Prison Guards Admit Beating Inmate, Conspiring To Hide Abuse

Brandon Montanari, 34; Rohail Kahk, 28; and Michael Williams, 38, each pleaded guilty to depriving an inmate of his rights in Syracuse federal court on Wednesday, April 23.

The three men admitted to assaulting an inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy in April 2023. They confessed to punching and kicking the man, causing bodily injury.

Following the assault, all three agreed to lie about the attack during an internal investigation, prosecutors said.

Each defendant faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for this summer.

The convictions come weeks after 15 corrections officers were placed on leave after a 22-year-old Mid-State inmate was allegedly beaten to death at the hands of guards, as Daily Voice reported.

That alleged killing came just days after several former corrections officers were charged with murder and manslaughter following the on-camera beating death of inmate Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility, located directly across the street, in December 2024.

