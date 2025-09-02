NY Powerball Player Wins $1M In Labor Day Weekend Drawing

The winning numbers for Labor Day were 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play multiplier of 3x, according to the Powerball website.

The $1 million ticket matched all five white balls but missed the red Powerball. No one won the jackpot, which has now ballooned to an estimated $1.30 billion for Wednesday, Sept. 3, with a cash value of $589 million, officials said.

In addition to the New York winner, $1 million tickets were sold in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Two $2 million Power Play winners came from Montana and North Carolina, according to lottery officials.

With the jackpot ranking among the largest in Powerball history, lottery retailers across New York are bracing for a surge in ticket sales before the next drawing.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 2, lottery officials had not disclosed where the tickets had been sold.

