NY Police Chief Blasts Judge For Releasing Men Accused Of Having Ghost Guns

The Albany County incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, when Watervliet Police stopped a vehicle for alleged traffic law violations.

During the stop, officers uncovered two illegally possessed 9mm ghost guns, including one outfitted with a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, police said.

Both the driver, 20-year-old Quadir Smith of Watervliet, and a passenger, 21-year-old Alejandro Reeves of Albany, were arrested on suspicion of felony weapons charges.

Following their arraignment in Watervliet City Court, a judge released them to the supervision of Albany County Probation with electronic monitoring.

In a statement Tuesday, Sept. 2, Watervliet Police Chief William Rice criticized the court’s decision.

“Releasing two individuals charged with possessing illegal ghost guns without bail sends a troubling message about how public safety is prioritized,” Rice said.

He added that ghost guns, which are untraceable and designed to evade law enforcement, “represent a serious threat to our community,” and said electronic monitoring alone may not offer adequate protection for the community.

“When officers risk their safety to remove dangerous weapons from our streets, we need a system that recognizes the gravity of these charges,” Rice said.

