NY Parolee Caught In Stolen Car In NJ, Cops Say

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 12, when Corporal Jeffrey Dean of the Fairfield Police Department saw a silver Honda Accord exit the QuickChek on Passaic Avenue through the entrance and commit multiple traffic violations, police said in a news release.

The officer ran the license plate and saw it was registered to a 2025 black Honda Accord, which didn’t match the vehicle he was behind, according to Chief Anthony G. Manna.

Corporal Dean pulled the car over and spoke with the driver, identified as David Castro, 19, of Liberty, NY, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said. Castro was unable to provide proper paperwork for the car. Dean then checked the VIN and discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Sullivan County, NY on May 8, police said.

Castro was placed under arrest and taken to Fairfield Police Headquarters for processing, officials said. The car was towed and turned over to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, who took custody of it.

While processing Castro, police learned he was on parole for charges in New York, according to the department.

Castro was charged with receiving stolen property and multiple traffic offenses, police said. He was then taken to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance.

