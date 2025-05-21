Watch: NY News Anchor Goes Into Labor On Air, Powers Through Full Newscast

Albany news anchor Olivia Jaquith went into labor just moments before her morning broadcast on WRGB Wednesday, May 21, but–like a true professional–never missed a beat.

Her co-anchor, Julia Dunn, kicked off the show with the perfect opening line: “We do have some breaking news this morning, literally. Olivia’s water has broke, and she is anchoring the news now in active labor.”

Jaquith, poised and smiling, gently corrected: “Early labor, early labor, Let’s not get carried away.”

Instead of rushing to the hospital, Jaquith proceeded to co-anchor the entire broadcast. At one point, meteorologist Craig Adams joked that he may have to hoist the expectant mother over his shoulders to get her to the hospital.

Dunn repeatedly assured viewers that it was Jaquith’s decision to remain behind the anchor desk.

“I’d rather be at work than at the hospital,” Jaquith said.

The on-screen graphics team got in on the fun too, with a cheeky banner that read “Days Past due Date: 2” and, at the close of the show, “Here comes Baby P, Good luck Olivia.”

WRGB News Director Stone Grissom later issued a statement praising Jaquith for meeting every stage of her pregnancy journey “with grace and grit.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for them. Olivia’s passion for storytelling, love for her hometown, and commitment to our viewers have always been evident,” Grissom said. “We’re overjoyed to soon welcome our newest (and tiniest!) member.”

Jaquith, a Niskayuna native who returned home to join WRGB last spring, is welcoming her first child—a baby boy—with husband Tyn.

Daily Voice extends its best wishes to Olivia and Tyn as they prepare to welcome their newest addition.

Check out video of the broadcast below:

