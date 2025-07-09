NY Native Leaves X/Twitter CEO Role Amid Controversies, Users Fleeing Elon Musk's Website

Linda Yaccarino announced she's "stepping down" as CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post on Wednesday, July 9. The Deer Park, New York, native left her position as global advertising chair at NBCUniversal in May 2023 to lead Twitter two months before Musk rebranded the site as X.

Yaccarino's resignation came one day after X's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok was accused of promoting antisemitic content, although it's unclear if her departure is linked to Grok's latest problem. Grok has previously posted false claims of "white genocide" in South Africa, offered inaccurate answers, and elevated far-right ideologies.

The Penn State University graduate praised Musk's work on the platform that has lost millions of users since he bought Twitter in October 2022.

"When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," Yaccarino posted. "I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."

Musk had a simple reply to Yaccarino's announcement.

"Thank you for your contributions," he posted.

Yaccarino oversaw the X rebranding in July 2023 that was criticized by many as ruining Twitter's unique identity, replacing a light blue bird with a generic letter X. In The New York Times, Mike Proulx wrote that the change "wiped out" Twitter's brand value, with the X name and logo creating a "Big Brother tech overlord vibe."

Musk's tenure on Twitter has also been defined by his political embrace of right-wing politicians, along with promoting racist and anti-LGBT theories. The Tesla CEO has also been criticized for boosting posts by him and pro-Musk accounts on X's algorithm.

After President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, millions of users deleted their X accounts or left the site. Competitors like Bluesky and Meta-owned Threads have emerged as challengers to the former Twitter user base, with departing members saying they want the microblogging style of communication without interacting with the many toxic accounts on X.

According to Search Logistics, Twitter has lost around 32 million users since Musk's takeover. Despite still having an estimated 611 million active users, X has fallen to 12th on the world's most popular social media websites.

Because of Twitter's controversies under Musk and Yaccarino, many major companies have reduced or ended advertising campaigns on the platform because they don't want their ads appearing near pro-Nazi content. Musk has sued a large group of corporations over their advertising boycott, Reuters reported.

Users have also complained about a rise in outages since Musk's purchase of X. Many have blamed these on mass layoffs at the company, similar to how Musk spearheaded the gutting of several federal agencies during his stint with the Department of Government Efficiency.

Yaccarino downplayed Twitter's decline in her resignation post.

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world's most powerful culture signal," she posted. "We couldn't have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I'll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I'll see you on X."

An interim or permanent replacement for Yaccarino wasn't named as of press time.

