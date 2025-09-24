NY Native Doctor Flooded Patients With 20K Oxycodone Pills In Health Care Fraud Scheme: DOJ

Neil K. Anand, M.D., 48, most recently of Bensalem, PA, but originally from Albany, NY, was convicted in April 2025 of conspiring to commit health care fraud, wire fraud, and the unlawful distribution of controlled substances. On Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Evidence at trial showed Anand and his conspirators required patients to accept medically unnecessary Goody Bags to receive prescriptions for controlled substances. The in-house pharmacies Anand owned then billed Medicare, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Independence Blue Cross, and Anthem more than $2.3 million for the unwanted medications, prosecutors said.

To further the scheme, unlicensed medical interns wrote prescriptions for controlled substances using blank slips pre-signed by Anand. In total, he prescribed 20,850 oxycodone tablets to just nine patients, officials said.

When he learned of the investigation, Anand attempted to hide about $1.2 million by transferring the proceeds into an account under his father’s name for the benefit of his minor daughter.

In addition to the prison term, Anand was ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution and more than $2 million in forfeiture.

Background

According to his public professional profile, Anand is originally from Albany, New York, and studied medicine at Albany Medical College after earning a bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He later became a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps, specializing in anesthesia at Walter Reed Army Hospital before being honorably discharged.

He went on to work as a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist at hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, claiming to have performed more than 700 heart and lung surgeries. Anand also listed himself as Chief of Anesthesiology at Ambulatory Endoscopic Surgery Center of Bucks County and Chief of Pain Management at the Institute of Advanced Medicine Surgery, while pursuing an MBA in Health Care Administration from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The case was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General, with assistance from the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office.

