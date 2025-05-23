NY Medical College Workers To Strike Day Before Graduation, Demand 'Livable Wages'

On Tuesday, May 27, nearly 100 workers represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will strike outside the Valhalla campus, calling for what they describe as "livable wages" and fair contract terms. The workers include lab techs, maintenance crews, accounting, and A/V staff—employees who help keep the medical school operational and research labs functional, union representatives said.

The strike comes as students prepare for commencement, with the college charging more than $250,000 for a full medical education. Meanwhile, union members say their wages have remained stagnant and that they’ve been without a contract since September 2023.

Striking workers say they haven’t received a cost-of-living adjustment since October 2023. Union leaders report the college’s most recent wage proposal amounts to just over a 1 percent increase per year — far below the nearly 5 percent annual rise in living costs since 2022, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The strike is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 40 Sunshine Cottage Rd. in Valhalla. Workers will be joined by allies and elected officials in support of the walkout.

A spokesperson for New York Medical College commented on the strike on Friday, May 23:

"We remain engaged in ongoing negotiations with 1199SEIU, representing facilities and clerical union workers at the College, and continue to participate in scheduled bargaining sessions," the statement read, continuing: "We value the contributions of our union-represented employees and are hopeful that discussions will lead to a mutually acceptable agreement.

"New York Medical College is committed to advancing laboratory research on the causes, prevention, and treatment of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and other serious health conditions. We remain fully committed to providing a supportive environment for our students and ensuring the smooth continuation of campus life....We remain fully committed to providing a supportive environment for our students and ensuring the smooth continuation of campus life," the spokesperson added.

