NY Marine Who Danced With VP Vance On Inauguration Night Says Experience ‘Still Feels Surreal’

The Brooklyn native, 27, is steel reeling after being selected to represent the US Marine Corps in a dance with Vice President JD Vance at the Commander in Chief Ball in Washington, DC on Monday night, Jan. 20.

Held in honor of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the ball featured plenty of pomp and circumstance.

“What an honor to be selected to dance with the vice president!” reads a Facebook post from Martinez, who works as a food service specialist with the Marine Corps Enlisted Aide Program. “It was an amazing experience and still feels surreal.”

The dance was not rehearsed prior to the pair taking the stage, she added, “So I’m sorry if I was nervous.”

Before venturing to the nation’s capital, Martinez, a University of Maryland graduate, spent three years working as a Marine recruiter on Long Island, in Smithtown.

Vance served in the Marines from 2003 to 2007 as a combat correspondent and spent six months deployed to Iraq in 2005. He is the first Marine to serve as vice president.

Check out video of the inauguration dance below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.