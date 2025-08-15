NY Man Who Sexually Assaulted 2 Young Children Over 3 Years Learns Fate

New Windsor resident Kevin Cholula, age 31, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Thursday, Aug. 14, to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Friday, Aug. 15.

Cholula had pleaded guilty in February to two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

At the time of his plea, he admitted that between July 2020 and October 2023, he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct — including at least one act of sexual intercourse, oral sexual conduct, anal sexual conduct, or aggravated sexual contact — with two children younger than 11.

"There is no punishment short of a lengthy prison sentence that is acceptable for the admitted conduct of this defendant,” Hoovler said on Friday, adding, "Our community will be safer while this offender spends the next two decades in prison."

In addition to his sentence, Cholula will also be required to register as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act.

