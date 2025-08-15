NY Man Used Instagram To Share Child Sexual Abuse Material, Sheriff Says

On Thursday, Aug. 14, authorities arrested Lawrence Grella, of Kent, after a month-long probe that began on July 9 with a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Aug. 15.

The case involved two CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Sheriff's Office said.

Working with Homeland Security Investigators, detectives identified an Instagram account linked to Grella that was allegedly used to share illicit content. Search warrants and subpoenas for associated social media and internet records eventually led investigators to Grella’s home.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, the Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at the residence, seizing multiple electronic devices. A forensic review allegedly uncovered illicit videos on Grella’s phone.

Grella later surrendered to authorities with his attorney. He was arraigned in Kent Town Court on two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

He was released on his own recognizance and must check in with probation officers three times a week, the Sheriff's Office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.