NY Man Hid Role in Rwandan Genocide to Gain US Citizenship, DOJ Says

Faustin Nsabumukunzi, 65, of Bridgehampton, was indicted on charges of visa fraud and attempted naturalization fraud in Central Islip federal court on Thursday, April 24.

The charges stem from allegations that he lied to US immigration officials for decades in order to obtain refugee status, a green card, and later US citizenship, prosecutors said.

Nsabumukunzi served as a “Sector Councilor” in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide, using his leadership role to direct violence, including killings and rapes, against members of the Tutsi ethnic minority, according to prosecutors.

He ordered and facilitated attacks on Tutsi civilians, including setting up roadblocks to detain and kill victims and encouraging the rape of Tutsi women by Hutu men, prosecutors alleged. A Rwandan court previously convicted Nsabumukunzi of genocide in absentia.

Despite this, prosecutors allege Nsabumukunzi falsely claimed he had never participated in genocide when applying for refugee status in 2003. He was granted a green card in 2007 and later submitted naturalization applications in 2009 and 2015—both of which, authorities say, also contained false information.

“For over two decades, he got away with those lies and lived in the United States with an undeserved clean slate—a luxury that his victims will never have,” said US Attorney John Durham. “Thanks to the tenacious efforts of our investigators and prosecutors, the defendant finally will be held accountable for his brutal actions.”

If convicted, Nsabumukunzi faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The Rwandan genocide, one of the most horrifying atrocities of the 20th century, unfolded over approximately 100 days beginning in April 1994. During that time, an estimated 800,000 people—mostly from the Tutsi ethnic minority—were systematically slaughtered by extremist members of the majority Hutu population.

Entire families were wiped out, and victims suffered unspeakable acts of violence, including mass rape and torture. The genocide was fueled by decades of ethnic tension and was marked by widespread participation from civilians, as well as local and national leaders.

