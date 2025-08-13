NY Man Gets 4 Years For $1.7M COVID Loan Fraud, Lavish Spending Spree

Niall Alli, 52, of Inwood, was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Central Islip federal court.

He must also repay the full $1.7 million to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and forfeit about $135,000 in seized assets, including cryptocurrency.

Alli pleaded guilty in December 2023. Between April 2020 and November 2021, he fraudulently obtained four Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on behalf of two companies he controlled — Allicorp, Inc. and Oxypaper, Inc.

Court records show he submitted bogus payroll records and fake financial data to secure the funds, then filed fraudulent forgiveness applications.

Instead of helping struggling businesses, prosecutors said Alli used the money to pay personal debts and splurge on luxury purchases.

That included two Patek Philippe watches costing $138,568, nearly $500,000 in cryptocurrency, private school tuition for his child, and tens of thousands of dollars in high-end hotel stays.

He also spent $800 on a bottle of champagne and $600 on a bottle of Scotch at upscale restaurants, prosecutors said.

“Alli saw the COVID-19 programs and the deadly pandemic as an avenue for stealing money from the government and taxpayers,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr.

He added that the case should serve as a warning to others seeking to exploit relief programs.

