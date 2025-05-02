NY Man Claims Woman He Killed Is Alive, Gets Max 40 Years For PA Motel Murder: AG

Joseph Alan Sarmiento, 40, of Quakertown, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison on Thursday, May 1, for the third-degree murder of Helena Johnson, 38, of Massachusetts, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Sarmiento had been staying with Johnson at the Red Carpet Inn on North Church Street in Hazle Township in June 2021 when, investigators say, he fatally beat her and left her body in the bathtub. He called 911 the next day claiming to have just discovered her.

But surveillance video told a different story.

According to court testimony, Sarmiento and Johnson entered the motel room around 6:59 a.m. on June 3. He left alone two hours later and didn’t return for approximately 15 hours—then placed the emergency call.

A forensic pathologist testified that Johnson suffered at least 10 blows to the head and signs of strangulation. Judge Michael T. Vough called the attack "repeated" and "brutal" while explaining the sentence exceeded standard guidelines.

“Ms. Johnson was repeatedly beaten and the defendant left her bloody, battered body in a bathtub,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo, who prosecuted the case. He added that Sarmiento had bruised hands from the beating, which he tried to conceal with gloves.

Sarmiento’s defense attorneys argued he was mentally incompetent, supported by opinions from two psychiatrists. But Judge Vough ruled Sarmiento’s actions—leaving the scene, visiting family in New York, and later staging the discovery—proved otherwise.

Sarmiento was convicted in February following a non-jury trial. Judge Vough found him guilty but mentally ill, allowing for mental health treatment in prison but carrying the same penalty as a standard third-degree murder conviction.

“This defendant callously took the life of Ms. Johnson, then attempted to avoid accountability,” AG Sunday said. “We hope this sentence provides a sense of solace for those who loved her and miss her every day.”

