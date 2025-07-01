NY Man Caught With Fake DEA Gear, Knife, Masks, Ammo During Shoplifting Bust in CT: Police

Gentian Gjana, 33, of Yonkers, faces multiple charges following his arrest on Thursday, June 26.

Officers were called to a Greenwich store around 1 p.m. after an employee reported that a man and a woman stole a pair of $548 sunglasses, authorities said.

Police found Gjana nearby soon after. He denied taking the sunglasses, but officers said the surveillance video backed up the store's accusation.

But things escalated when police searched Gjana’s car.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two balaclava masks, a large canister of pepper spray that was over the legal limit, a tactical vest, fake DEA identification badges, a knife longer than four inches, and ten rounds of .44 Magnum ammunition, police said.

Police charged Gjana with forgery, illegal possession of weapons in a vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of a shoplifting device, and criminal possession of ammunition, authorities said.

He is being held on $250,000 bond, police said.

Greenwich Police have not yet said whether the woman involved has been identified or arrested.

