NY Man Beat Dog So Bad It Had Difficulty Defecating, Police Say

Saratoga County deputies responded to a Malta residence on Knabner Road following an animal complaint on Thursday, Aug. 28, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators determined that Eugene Willis, 69, kicked a black Labrador Retriever on its rear end so hard the animal suffered bruising and difficulty urinating and defecating, police said.

Willis was arrested on suspicion of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals: failure to provide sustenance, a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket to Malta Town Court.

The injured dog and another brown Labrador Retriever were seized by Malta animal control officers and taken to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. Both animals received appropriate medical treatment.

