NY Man Admits To $5M Investment Fraud Scheme Targeting Friends, Family: Feds

Joseph D’Ambrosio, 66, of Bronxville, admitted to one count of investment adviser fraud during a hearing before US District Judge P. Kevin Castel on Thursday, July 17, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

According to prosecutors, D’Ambrosio operated a private investment vehicle known as Hereford Holdings from at least 2010 through December 2024. He portrayed the fund as a legitimate investment opportunity, telling friends, family, and other personal contacts that their money was being invested in a private fund managed by an investment advisor for which D’Ambrosio served as chief investment officer.

In reality, authorities said, D’Ambrosio misappropriated the funds for his own personal use.

To maintain the illusion of success, D’Ambrosio sent investors fraudulent performance updates and K-1 tax forms indicating profits that did not exist. When investors requested withdrawals, he paid them using money from new investors—a classic Ponzi-like maneuver designed to keep the scheme afloat, according to federal prosecutors.

The fraud unraveled in December 2024, when D’Ambrosio confessed after he was no longer able to cover redemption requests.

"Joseph D’Ambrosio stole more than $5 million from his friends and family and hid this fraud until the money ran out," said US Attorney Jay Clayton.

Clayton also acknowledged D’Ambrosio’s eventual decision to self-report and accept responsibility.

D’Ambrosio faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The final sentence will be determined by the judge at a later date. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed civil charges in a separate action.

