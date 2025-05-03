Overcast 67°

NY Man Accused Of Punching CNA During Visit To PA Nursing Home: Police

A New York man is accused of assaulting a staff member at a Pennsylvania nursing home, police announced on Saturday, May 3.

Kerry Binns, 69, allegedly punched a CNA in the arm during a visit to a family member at Ephrata Manor Nursing Home, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Ephrata PD (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Kerry Binns, 69, of New York, NY, allegedly punched a certified nursing assistant in the arm while visiting a relative at Ephrata Manor Nursing Home on Bethany Road around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 28, according to Ephrata Police.

The next morning, on Tuesday, April 29 at 10:31 a.m., staff reported the incident to authorities. A warrant was issued for Binns, who later turned himself in after police contacted him, the department said.

Binns was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault. His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Landis, who set bail at $20,000 unsecured. He was processed and released, police added.

