NY Legislator Killed In Plane Crash 'Passed Doing What He Loved,' Colleague Says

Montgomery County Legislator Dan Wilson, 77, died Wednesday, July 30, when the single-engine Piper Cherokee Archer went down during a failed landing attempt at Block Island State Airport, colleagues and police confirmed.

Two other passengers—an 87-year-old pilot from Mechanicville and a 77-year-old woman from Clifton Park—survived and were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, North Shoreham Police said.

The plane, owned by the Condair Flyers Flying Club based at Albany Airport, had departed Albany International Airport around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. It made two failed landing attempts before crashing on its third approach, just short of the runway, WRGB reports.

Moments before impact, the aircraft was traveling over 100 miles per hour, according to flight tracking data. First responders had to cut open the fuselage to rescue those trapped inside.

Wilson, who served as Montgomery County’s District 5 legislator and president of the Empire State Aerosciences Museum, died while being transported from the scene, police said.

Tributes poured in from across the Capital Region following news of his death.

“Dan was a kind, smart, and patient man,” Montgomery County Executive Pete Vroman said on Facebook. “He was always thinking of ways to assist others and truly defined what it means to be a community servant.”

Wilson had led the board of the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville for nearly four years and was deeply involved in veterans’ memorial projects. The museum said it was “deeply saddened” by his loss.

“We join Dan’s family in mourning the loss of such an important member of our community,” the museum said in a Facebook tribute.

New York Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh said Wilson “passed doing what he loved,” and praised his warmth and passion.

“Dan was incredibly community-minded, with a genuine compassion for people and a gift for sharing his knowledge,” Walsh said. “His impact on the 112th AD and the entire Capital Region will be felt for years to come.”

Funeral arrangements for Wilson had not been made public as of Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

