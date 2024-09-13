NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Keep An Eye On Your Body'

The 66-year-old Democrat revealed that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, in a post on X Friday morning, Sept. 13.

Appearing alongside her doctor, Hochul said she would undergo an outpatient procedure to remove a spot of skin cancer on her nose. She discovered the abnormality during a routine check-up.

Three hours later, she made another post on X saying the procedure had been successful.

“Hi New York. Back on the job after having basal cell carcinoma removal from my nose right here,” she said. “You can see there’s a Band-Aid, it’s going to be there for a while.”

The governor said others may notice some swelling on her face and possibly a black eye.

She went on to thank the “countless” New Yorkers who have sent messages of support. She also touted the importance of routine cancer screenings and using sunscreen.

“Early detection is everything. This was tiny. I noticed it, my doctor noticed it, and we got it removed, sparing all kinds of problems in the future,” she said.

“You need to do the same. Keep an eye on your body, get your check-ups, and make sure your family does the same, because there’s nothing like early detection to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.”

Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms, according to Mayo Clinic. It occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun.

You can learn more about basal cell carcinoma and how to get screened on Mayo Clinic’s website.

