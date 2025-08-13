Thunderstorm in Vicinity Light Rain 79°

SHARE

NY Firefighter Faces Long Recovery After Stroke: Community Rushes To Help

An Orange County firefighter known for answering the call to help others is now in need of support himself after suffering a major stroke. 

Chris Earl, a firefighter with the Johnson Volunteer Fire Department in Orange County. 

Chris Earl, a firefighter with the Johnson Volunteer Fire Department in Orange County. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Give Back to a Man Who's Given So Much"
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Chris Earl, a member of the Johnson Volunteer Fire Department in the Orange County town of Minisink, was hospitalized on Saturday, July 19, after the medical emergency left him facing a lengthy and challenging recovery. 

According to a GoFundMe launched Tuesday, Aug. 12 by friend Antonio Pinheiro, Earl’s rehabilitation will require extensive medical care, therapy, and major modifications to his home to accommodate new mobility needs.

"Chris Earl has always been the one to show up when others needed help," the fundraiser reads, continuing, "Now it’s our turn to show up for him!!!!” 

In addition to his volunteer firefighting service, Earl is active with the Knights of Columbus Council #16365 and his church community. Friends say his years of service have been marked by “courage, compassion, and humility.” 

As of Wednesday, Aug. 13, the GoFundMe had raised $2,360 toward its $24,000 goal. 

Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE