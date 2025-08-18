NY Explosion Injuring 2 Children Believed Tied To Fireworks, Police Say

The Rensselaer County incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at a Troy residence on O’Neil Street, according to Troy Police.

Officers and firefighters responded after an explosion occurred near a roll-off dumpster in the driveway, where a homeowner had been discarding renovation debris.

A 5-year-old and 9-year-old playing nearby were struck by the blast, police said.

The younger child suffered minor cuts and was treated at a hospital and released. The 9-year-old sustained a serious leg injury, underwent surgery, and is now in stable condition, according to police.

No damage was found to the home. Detectives, evidence technicians, the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit, and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in the response.

Troy Police said the investigation remains active as they review evidence and conduct interviews. No arrests have been made.

Authorities thanked neighbors, first responders, and federal and state partners for their help at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Detective Bureau at 518-270-4421.

