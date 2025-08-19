NY EMT Plates Revoked For Swastika-Covered Cadillac Driver, DMV Confirms

Following a request from Democratic Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, of Brooklyn, the DMV replaced the EMT plates with standard issued ones, according to a letter from DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder obtained by Yeshiva World News.

“The Department of Motor Vehicles is appalled by the hate speech portrayed on the vehicle in the images accompanying your correspondence,” Schroeder wrote. “DMV abhors antisemitism in all its forms.”

Photos of the gray Cadillac, marked with EMT plate number 544, circulated in recent weeks after it was spotted on a street in Closter with Nazi imagery, as Daily Voice reported. The vehicle directed people to the website “Isreal.com.”

The blog, riddled with antisemitic wording and imagery, attributes posts to John Kanjiram, a former EMT whose certification expired in 2015.

Yeger, who pressed the DMV earlier this month to act, argued that specialty plates should not remain with someone no longer licensed.

The controversy drew swift condemnation in Closter. Mayor John Glidden Jr. and the Borough Council issued a statement denouncing “overt antisemitic expressions” and reaffirming the borough’s commitment to diversity

Closter Police Chief James Buccola confirmed his department was investigating in coordination with county, state, and federal law enforcement. He said the department was also reviewing public statements, online activity, and community reports, while stepping up patrols near houses of worship, summer camps, and shopping areas.

As of press time, no charges had been filed against Kanjiram.

Though officials acknowledged that the First Amendment protects offensive symbols, they emphasized that professional plates can be revoked at the DMV’s discretion.

Following the revocation, Kanjiram published another blog post reacting to the decision, titled: "Shalom, Zionist NYS Assemblyman Kalman Yeger you can keep my EMT plates🖕."

Other posts show Kanjiram had spray-painted a Jewish star on his vehicle, however, his signature blog post sign-off appears to be a swastika.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.