NY Delivery Drivers Can Get Their Share Of $4M Tip Settlement: Here's Who Qualifies

The claims portal officially opened this week and eligible workers have until Saturday, July 15, to file, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday, April 23.

The payout stems from a December 2024 settlement in which James’ office found that Drizly—acquired by Uber and shuttered in 2024—misled customers into thinking tips left during checkout were going directly to delivery workers. In reality, those funds were routed to liquor store owners, who often failed to pass them on to their staff.

“Delivery workers are essential to our communities and deserve to be compensated fairly,” James said. “I urge all eligible workers to file their claims and get the money that they are owed.”

The settlement affects more than 8,300 delivery drivers statewide, including many in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and on Long Island, who made deliveries between January 1, 2018 and August 31, 2023.

To qualify for restitution, workers must have delivered alcohol for stores using Drizly during that time period.

How To File

Notices have already gone out by mail, email, and text to those the Attorney General’s Office believes are eligible. But even if you didn’t receive one, you may still qualify.

Claims can be submitted through the official settlement website.

For help:

📞 1-866-675-2754

📧 info@NYDrizlySettlement.com

Officials warn workers not to fall for scams or to give out personal information to third parties claiming to assist with the claims process.

As part of the settlement, an additional $200,000 was set aside to help fund the administration of payments to affected workers.

Drizly operated in New York from 2013 until its closure in March 2024, when Uber folded its services into Uber Eats. At the time, over 80 percent of deliveries were made by liquor store employees—many of whom never saw the tips customers believed were going directly to them.

